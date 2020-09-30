The Fetterman street Project in Buffalo is moving along on schedule and Mayor Shane Schrader commented on the project last week…

According to Adam Rothbart, access to New West, the Alternative school will still need to be from around Cedar street around the baseball & softball fields.

Rothbart is the project’s General Superintendent and provided additional updates related to other aspects of the project.

The intersection of Spruce and Veterans Streets will be closed to thru traffic till concrete is poured.

Barnum Construction is also working on the next section of reconstruction from Juniper to Maple Street involving a water main that was added by the city to the project before the work will move north.

The end of the construction is approaching but Rothbart expects the concrete will be poured all the way to Fort Street by the end of the season.