As more cases of COVID-19 emerge throughout the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging healthcare providers to take advantage of the benefits offered by telehealth tools to direct patient care.

Beginning today, telehealth services will be available for all Sheridan Memorial Hospital Internal Medicine (SMH) patients in addition to telephone consultations.

The hospital is contacting all patients with a current appointment scheduled to discuss this change and make sure they have the equipment necessary to utilize telehealth or if a phone consultation is the best option.

According to Dr. John Addlesperger, Chief Medical Officer , residents who believe they have symptoms of virus should still contact the hospital by calling the COVID-19 dedicated number 672-1004.”