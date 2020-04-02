The Bread of Life Food Pantry provides assistance to individuals and families who are facing difficult financial situations.

With many area residents stuck in their homes and not working, the pantry is currently serving more than 200 homes with food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s possible that the number patrons using the pantry will increase during the month of April.

Volunteer Director Kelly Norris told Big Horn Mountain Radio that the pantry also carries hygiene products through the support of the Johnson County Resource Center.

Norris explained how patrons can receive food and hygiene items during this time where social distancing is being employed to limit exposure to the virus…

She expressed appreciation to those in the community who are supporting the non-profit organization in its efforts to meet community needs…

The food pantry has increased its hours and is now open from 5-7pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.