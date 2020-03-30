A homicide investigation is now underway after the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from man who stated he had killed someone.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address in Big Horn on Sunday evening where three adults were found dead.

The male suspect was apprehended in Montana by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10:00 PM.

This remains an active investigation which is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The male suspect is being held in Montana and formal charges will be filed at a later date.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office would like to ensure the residents of Sheridan County that there is no threat to the community.