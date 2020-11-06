Sheridan Memorial Hospital has seen the number of COVID-19 patients double in the last week from 6 to 12 and the number is expected to climb throughout the month of November.

Hospital personnel held a press conference yesterday afternoon to alert the community to the current surge in positive cases and encourage the use of face coverings in an effort slow the spread of the current spike in the virus.

Here’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger on the effectiveness of wearing masks…

According to Dr. Addlesperger, there appears to be a shift in the age range of the current patient population during the current surge of positive cases…

CEO Mike McCafferty and other members of the hospital staff continue to focus on the health of the medical staff needed to care for COVID patients in relation to the growth in positive cases throughout the community.