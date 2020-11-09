Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

All nine deaths were reported to be older adults and each apparently suffered from previously existing health concerns and were considered in a high risk category.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 114 coronavirus-related deaths, 14,045 lab-confirmed cases and 2,552 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

There have been 25 coronavirus-related deaths since October 29th.

Wyoming’s healthcare system is becoming increasingly stressed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations that are occurring.

As of November 6, the state had more than 5,500 active cases and 147 reported hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Wyoming’s statewide COVID-19 Dashboard has been updated to reflect the surge in hospitalizations, with the metrics of Total Hospital Bed Availability and Total ICU Bed Availability shifting from “Stable” to “Concerning”.

Teton, Laramie and Albany Counties as well as the Wind River Reservation now require residents and visitors to wear face coverings at retail or commercial businesses, when obtaining health care and when using public transit.

Employees of these businesses are also required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.

This week Governor Gordon and members of the State Building Commission adopted a policy to make the face covering requirement apply to state buildings where a local order is in place.

Wyoming’s free, at-home saliva testing has been expanded to include a workplace testing program. Employers will have the option of allowing employees to complete tests through online telehealth visits with Vault Health providers, or by receiving training on how to self-administer the tests without the need for telehealth visits.

In Sheridan County, there have been 820 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 195 probable cases. 724 of those cases have recovered. As of yesterday, there were 242 active lab-confirmed cases with 49 during a 24-hour period. The rate of lab-confirmed cases is 2,690 for every 100,000.

Johnson County has had 102 lab-confirmed cases and another 49 probable cases. 86 of those cases have recovered. As of yesterday, there were 36 active lab-confirmed cases with 3 during a 24-hour period. The rate of lab-confirmed cases is 1,208 for every 100,000.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.