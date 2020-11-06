While a number of major events have been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is “cautious” optimism surrounding the upcoming 3rd annual Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo.

Shawn Parker is Executive Director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism and told the City Council that plans are moving forward for a February winter rodeo…

Parker told the council that the winter event helped the local economy during a time of the year that has traditionally been considered “off season”.

Parker also told the council that safety is a primary consideration and no one knows how long the pandemic will remain an issue and he was not yet ready to approach Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter with anticipated attendance numbers.

No date or location has yet to be announced, though the event is expected to take place in February or March if it is held at all.