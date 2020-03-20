The Sheridan Memorial Hospital held a news conference on Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ian Hunter, the hospital’s Public Health Officer, stressed the importance of self-distancing in keeping the number of cases of the virus at a manageable level…

Hunter was quick to issue the warning in the case where local residents fail to practice self-distancing…

According to Hunter, there have been only 230 to 240 nasal swab tests conducted in Wyoming and the results aren’t available for another 3 to 5 days.

Dr. John Adelsberger, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, spoke of the challenge in stockpiling sufficient supplies to deal with the pandemic…

Dr. Hunter did share a bit of good news in that the hospital’s first case was expected to be released sometime on Thursday.

The hospital’s direct line for anyone with questions on COVID-19 is 672-1004.