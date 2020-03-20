Governor Mark Gordon has endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums.

Restaurants will be closed to dine-in food service, but may remain open for curbside take-out or drive-through food service. Under the order, childcare centers will be closed except for those serving essential personnel.

While most individuals will likely not experience serious illness related to COVID-19, older residents and people with certain health conditions put them at higher risk of developing a serious or life-threatening illness.

Governor Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon hosted a fireside chat at 6:30 pm last night to communicate directly with Wyoming citizens about COVID-19.

Governor Gordon also announced the launch of a state government webpage that will provide resources and information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

The webpage may be viewed at covid19.wyo.gov.

The page includes links to resources and information from the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges.

It also offers information to assist impacted businesses and workers, as well as a link to updates from the CDC

The page will be updated regularly with further resources and new information as it becomes available.