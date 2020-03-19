Restaurant Status’s
4th on Main – Open, Hours changing, no set schedule as of right now.
Main St. Diner – Open for business, inside and takeout.
Papa Binos – Open for business, delivery and takeout only.
The Occidental Saloon – Open for business.
The Busy Bee Café – Open for business, dining and takeout.
The Virginian – Open for business, dining.
Bozeman Trail Steakhouse – Open for business, inside and takeout.
Winchester’s Steakhouse – Open for business, inside and takeout.
Dash Inn – Open for business, inside and takeout. Drive-thru is a maybe.
The Breadboard – Open for business.
Pie Zanos – Open for business, curbside and takeout. Inside is a maybe.
China Garden – Open for business, dining, takeout, and delivery.
The Station on Main – Open for business, Dining and Drive-thru.
Up in Smoke – Closed for the Winter Season.
Albertano’s – Open for business, closed Sunday’s.
Pizza Hut – Open for business.
Hardee’s – Curbside & Drive-thru ONLY
Mcdonalds – Open for business, Drive-thru and Curbside.
Domino’s Pizza – Open for business.
Sagewood Cafe – Serving Lunch 11-2 Monday-Saturday. Takeout, Curbside, and Dining. Subject to change.
Cowboy Saloon – Open for business. 2-Close Mon-Thurs… Friday-Sun 11-Close