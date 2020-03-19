Restaurant Status’s

4th on Main – Open, Hours changing, no set schedule as of right now.

Main St. Diner – Open for business, inside and takeout.

Papa Binos – Open for business, delivery and takeout only.

The Occidental Saloon – Open for business.

The Busy Bee Café – Open for business, dining and takeout.

The Virginian – Open for business, dining.

Bozeman Trail Steakhouse – Open for business, inside and takeout.

Winchester’s Steakhouse – Open for business, inside and takeout.

Dash Inn – Open for business, inside and takeout. Drive-thru is a maybe.

The Breadboard – Open for business.

Pie Zanos – Open for business, curbside and takeout. Inside is a maybe.

China Garden – Open for business, dining, takeout, and delivery.

The Station on Main – Open for business, Dining and Drive-thru.

Up in Smoke – Closed for the Winter Season.

Albertano’s – Open for business, closed Sunday’s.

Pizza Hut – Open for business.

Hardee’s – Curbside & Drive-thru ONLY

Mcdonalds – Open for business, Drive-thru and Curbside.

Domino’s Pizza – Open for business.

Sagewood Cafe – Serving Lunch 11-2 Monday-Saturday. Takeout, Curbside, and Dining. Subject to change.

Cowboy Saloon – Open for business. 2-Close Mon-Thurs… Friday-Sun 11-Close