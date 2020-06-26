In a press release issued yesterday,the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners is reminding on the legal use of fireworks during the 4th of July holiday.

Fireworks is limited to July 1st through July 7th between the hours of 6:01 AM until 11:30 PM, except for permitted Supervised Public Displays.

Fireworks are not permitted on County land, roads, and easements, or within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner.

Residents are asked to be careful in their use of fireworks; not letting the fireworks fall out on dry grass, and not using fireworks when the weather is dry or windy.

It always important to be mindful of neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.

Please be aware if the danger from forest and range fires on lands within Sheridan County becomes critical, the County will implement Partial Fire Restrictions as in the past.

For more information go to the bottom of this webpage www.sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts/