Buffalo’s Crazy Woman Square is getting a new look… one that future band shell performers will love!

Crazy Woman Square is a popular venue for outdoor events, but one of the drawbacks to the stage has been too much sunlight for performers.

The Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce intends to have a solution in the form of a retractable awning.

Chamber Board Member Chris Harmon presented the idea to the City Council at its last meeting…

The cost of the awning is $xx and 1% funding had already been approved by the council earlier in the year.

The venue has been a favored location for a number of community activities, including music and stage events since its inception nearly 10 years ago.