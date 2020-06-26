As Wyoming’s reported number of lab-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases exceeded 1,000, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harris continues to remind the state’s residents that it is still important to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus…

Harrist has repeatedly suggested that people who have symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19 should stay home from work and away from others unless medical care is needed and to ask a medical professional about testing.

WDH also recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings whenever it is possible and to continue to practice social distancing when you are attending public functions.