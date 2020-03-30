The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting on Friday afternoon and passed an emergency ordinance allowing local liquor stores, breweries, and wineries to deliver malt beverages, wine and liquor to residential location within the city.

The action is an effort to support those business entities adversely affected by mandated closures relating to COVID-19.

Koltiska Distillery could not be included in the ordinance due to an active state statute as explained by City Attorney Brent Kerns…

Delivery of kegs of alcohol is also prohibited.

The emergency ordinance suspends the current ordinance prohibiting delivery within the city limits and will continue in effect until the next scheduled city council meeting on April 6th.