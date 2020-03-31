Governor Mark Gordon held a media briefing yesterday and announced that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Wyoming stands at 94, more than tripling the number in the past week.

According to the governor, the administration is evaluating the possible need to extend the executive orders already issued to match the April 30th date announced over the weekend by President Trump…

Those orders closed public places including schools, prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space and closed bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses.