Sheridan Memorial Hospital confirmed late last week that a healthcare employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wyoming Dept. of Health and Sheridan County Public Health are working collaboratively with the hospital to communicate with those who have had contact with that worker and follow the appropriate protocols for isolation.

Sheridan County now has 6 positive cases and four of those individuals have now recovered.

Dr. Ian Hunter, the Sheridan County Health Officer, continues to remind residents to follow the CDC and Wyoming Dept. of Health guidelines along with statewide orders in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.