The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors want everyone in the community to “Live Life Local!” and to help do that, they will be giving away $50 in Chamber Bucks each weekday June 1-12, 2020.

Chamber Bucks is a gift check program provided by the Chamber. Chamber Bucks are used just like cash at most Chamber member businesses.

The Ambassadors’ Giveaway kicks off the Chamber’s “Live Life Local” campaign, which encourages the community to “Think Sheridan County First” when doing business, recreating and more.

Here’s Dixie Johnson, Chamber CEO on the value of the Chamber Bucks…

For more information, contact the Chamber at 672-2485.