In a voice that cracked with emotion, Governor Mark Gordon announced that the state’s major rodeo events will not be held this year due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic…

The Governor placed the blame soley on the coronavirus and the health fears it has fostered…

The Governor was quick to point out that the state did not force these cancellations…

Gordon also announced that updated public health orders effective June 1 will ease restrictions on public gatherings, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.

The updated orders allow for smaller outdoor events to occur with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place.

Hosts and organizers of these outdoor events are asked to screen staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and ensure adequate personal protective equipment is available.

Food and beverage services at outdoor gatherings are required to follow the provision for restaurants outlined in Public Health Order No. 1.

Indoor events and gatherings, other than religious gatherings and other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer. No significant changes are being made to the updated Public Health Orders 1 and 3.