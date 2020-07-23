The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2020 Sheridan Candidate Forum at the WYO Theater last night

A full list of candidates for the Wyoming Legislature, County Commission, and the Sheridan City Council participated.

Seven legislative candidates… three incumbents and four contenders voiced a shared message in attacking the state’s huge budget deficit… cutting spending above all else and a concern for what services would be lost to the state’s citizens.

Present were incumbents Richard Tass (District 40), Mark Kinner (District 29), and Cyrus Western (District 51). Mark Jennings (District 30) was unable to attend.

Vying for those four districts respectively were Barry Crago, Ken Pendergraft, Dennis Fox, and John Heyneman.

In addition to 4 candidates for County Commissioner and 6 seeking city council seats, Mayor Roger Miller and contender Rich Bridger used the opportunity to share their leadership qualities.

It was the last great opportunity for each candidate to separate him or herself from the competition, just 4 weeks before the August 18th primary.

There were a limited number of attendees due to COVID-19 protocal, and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet whenever possible and to wear a face covering.

Big Horn Mountain Radio will have more on the candidate forum in tomorrow’s newscasts.