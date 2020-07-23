The nine Republican candidates for Wyoming’s US Senate Seat gathered at Sheridan College on Tuesday night to debate views on a number of national and state issues.

One of those candidates was Robert Short, a Converse County Commissioner.

Short was in Buffalo yesterday morning and had this to say about the opportunity…

He was randomly selected to participate in the second round of the debate and shared how he chose to manage the pressure… not just for himself but for the other candidates as well…

Due to COVID-19 related health orders, no public attendance was allowed for the event or for those that will follow.

All the debate, along with tonight’s Democratic candidate debate at Central Wyoming College in Riverton was livestreamed at www.wyomingpbs.org and can be viewed via YouTube.