The first of several debates was held last night at Sheridan College, as nine Republican candidates for Wyoming’s US Senate Seat shared their views on a number of national and state issues.

Last night’s debate was divided into two segments, with 5 candidates sharing the stage in the first hour and 4 more involved in hour number two.

In the first hour, Sheridan’s Bryan Miller and former Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis were joined by Michael Kemler, Donna Rice, and Joshua Wheeler.

The second hour featured Converse County Commissioner Robert Short, Robert Armstrong, John Holtz, and Star Roselli.

Due to COVID-19 related health orders, no public attendance was allowed for the event or for those that will follow.

All the debates are livestreamed at www.wyomingpbs.org and can be viewed via YouTube.

The 6 Democrat candidates for the US Senate Seat will debate on Thursday in Riverton.

The candidates filing for the US House of Representative Seat will debate via zoom on July 28 and 30th.