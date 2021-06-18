Due to the critical fire conditions in Sheridan County, Partial Fire Restrictions will be implemented effective 8:00 AM June 21, 2021 . The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners took this action upon the recommendations of Chris Thomas, County Fire Warden and rural fire department Chiefs.

The restrictions are similar to previous years and apply to all open burning outside of incorporated cities. Federal lands within the County may have their own restrictions. The County restrictions provide guidance when welding, grinding, branding, and using of burn barrels. Discharge of all fireworks is strictly prohibited, unless a Permit for Supervised Public Display of Fireworks is granted by the Board of County Commissioners.

Again, this year, in response to public comments, there is language that allows for small “recreational” fires at residences with 15 feet of green grass or cleared of flammables around the fire. This should allow for a small fire in green back yards for cooking, warmth, religious, ceremonial, or other special purposes. The restrictions will remain in effect until removed, usually when cooler and wetter weather arrives this fall.

For more information go to www.sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts/