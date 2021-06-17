Tuesday was “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day”

Every year since 2006, June 15th, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is commemorated in America and worldwide.

Johnson County Attorney Tucker Ruby spoke of the importance of promoting a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect…

In Johnson County, there are resources available should situations arise that may be considered elder abuse…

As many as 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year, only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever come to authorities’ attention.

The point of contact in Johnson County is Kim Koch with DFS and the number to call is 684-5513.