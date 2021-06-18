At its meeting on Tuesday, the Buffalo City Council amended its 2021 budget due to account for the new skilled nursing facility, a water line on Tisdale Street, and the rental of a required manhole inspection vehicle.

City Treasurer Julie Silbernagel provided the details of the amendment to the council…

$145,000 was added for the nursing facility, $14,500 for the vehicle rental, and $35,000 was added for the water line on Tisdale.

The amendment was also necessary to allow for the receipt and subsequent transfer of funds from the Wilbur Holt Trust to the Buffalo Charitable Foundation in the amount of $790,300.