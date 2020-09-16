The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed yesterday an additional three Sheridan County resident deaths associated with COVID-19.

An older man died at home in early September from complications associated with COVID-19.

An older man died in the hospital this month from complications associated with COVID-19.

An older adult woman who was a Sheridan County resident died in August after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.

This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to four thus far.

Additional information about these cases is protected by HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

A fourth Wyoming death related to COVID-19 occurred in Natrona County, bringing the total state’s coronavirus-related deaths to 46.

As of Monday, there have been 3,723 lab-confirmed cases and another 669 probable positive cases of COVID-19.