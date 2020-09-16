The hiring freeze in Johnson County was rescinded temporarily yesterday with a 2 to 1 vote to add a new hire to the Clerk’s office.

Clerk Vicki Edelman pressed the Commission to allow her to fill a vacancy after the loss of a permanent employee…

The Johnson County Commission imposed a hiring freeze a few years ago in response to falling mineral tax revenue.

Chairman Bill Novotny, while expressing empathy to Edelman’s office workload, held his ground in objecting to lifting the hiring freeze in this one instance…

Following the split vote, Novotny stressed that the new hire would most likely be the first employee laid off if county staff reductions are needed in the future.