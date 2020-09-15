The flu kills up to 60,000 people in the country in a normal year, with more than 800,000 hospitalized.

How should area residents prepare for flu season in the midst of concern over COVID-19 pandemic?

Johnson County Healthcare Center’s Kristina Duarte is stressing the importance of getting a flu vaccine this fall…

According to Duarte, the Infection Preventionist for the hospital, only around half of the area residents get a flu shot each year and the community will be able to handle the flu and COVID much more safely if that if a greater number are vaccinated.

She also suggested getting tested for coronavirus as a safe way to determine whether the symptoms are flu-related or COVID-related…

The hospital already has a rapid result testing process to aid in diagnosing flu symptoms.

Of course, continuing the practice of masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene will help area residents in the prevention of the flu and COVID-19.