There are signs of regaining a sense of normal life in the area.

That was the assessment from Johnson County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler during yesterday’s update from the county’s Emergency Operations Center…

Even with the good news of low infection numbers, Schueler likened the local population of being unknown “secret agents” for the very “sneaky” coronavirus…

During the press briefing, Johnson County Healthcare Center’s Sean McCallister was pleased to announce that there a approximately 265 COVID-19 test kits on hand but reported that the anticipated shipments of antibody test kits have not yet arrived.

Those test kits are essential in determining whose been infected and how well our herd immunity is developing.