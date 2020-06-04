Yesterday, the Sheridan County Incident Management Team announced a very unusual confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The case is unique because the elderly patient is from out-of-state and was travelling through the Sheridan area with family.

The patient was seen at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

Sheridan County Public Health conducted the contact tracing investigation related to possible close contact exposure to the public and according to Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar, the patient had little to no contact with the public in Sheridan County.

Since the patient is from out-of-state and was only travelling through the Sheridan area, Wyoming and Sheridan County COVID-19 numbers will not be affected. The case will be added and recorded in the state where the patient currently resides.