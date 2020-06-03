At its meeting on Monday night, the Sheridan City Council voted to continue emergency ordinance 2020 to allow area liquor license holders to deliver malt beverages, wine and liquor to residences.

The ordinance was first approved in March during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to state statute, the ordinance would expire at the next city council meeting unless a vote is cast for the measure to continue.

Due in part to continued fear about the virus, the council is considering a revised ordinance that would allow the deliveries on a permanent basis.

Mayor Roger Miller indicated the council would like to hear from area license holders who have been using the emergency ordinance before voting to make the deliveries permanent.