What happens if you contract COVID-19 “after” your first vaccination and “before” the second one?

According to Johnson County Public Health Nurse Trisha Thompson, you wait…

Thompson shared this information during a press briefing yesterday while also announcing that contrary to some reports, there have been no changes to the Wyoming Department of Health’s priority plan to inoculate healthcare workers, first responders, and residents 70 years of age or older.

During that same briefing, Johnson County Healthcare Center’s CEO Sean McCallister reported that the residents at the Amie Holt Care Center are once again isolated…

McCallister also announced that the hospital currently has 8 patients, none of which are COVID-related.