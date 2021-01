Sheridan City Treasurer Karen Burtis had good news to share with the City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

Burtis announced that tax revenue for the month of November was up more than 10% from November 2019 and the year-to-date revenue was up by 6%.

Burtis also told the City Council that tax revenue from internet sales is up by nearly 40% from the previous year…

Sheridan is one of the few areas of the state that has shown positive tax revenue figures throughout the pandemic.