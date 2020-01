The Johnson County Fairgrounds Foundation will hold its first major fundraiser on Saturday night at the 4H Fairgrounds.

The foundation was created last summer in an effort to enhance and preserve the fairgrounds through education, agriculture, and community involvement.

The event will include a presentation on long-term goals for the fairgrounds, along with dinner, music and an auction.

Tickets for Saturday’s fundraiser are priced at $25 and doors will open at 5:30pm.