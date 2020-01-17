The four-day Bluegrass Jam event at the Occidental Saloon kicked off last night with the traditional Thursday night session.

The event continues today with “bluegrass” & breakfast at the Busy Bee, followed by a songwriting session with songwriter and performer Shannon Slaughter and Occidental owner and award-winning songwriter Dave Stewart.

Slaughter is set to perform in the Occidental Saloon tonight at 7pm.

Bluegrass and breakfast will continue on Saturday with a band scramble and instrumental workshops throughout the day.

Stewart announced that award-winning singer Dale Ann Bradley will perform on Saturday night after an opening set by Prairie Wildfire…

The four-day bluegrass Jam concludes with a gospel sing on Sunday morning in the hotel lobby.

Tickets for the entire event or individual sessions and shows are available at the Occidental Hotel.