Among the 17 letters submitted by Governor Mark Gordon to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee was a recommendation for funding of a state-based suicide hotline.

The letters served to reflect his budget priorities for the next biennium and giving his support for a hotline was a reversal of sorts in that the call center funding was originally left off his original budget proposal released last November.

Johnson County Prevention Specialist Bill Hawley commented on the announcement yesterday…

Wyoming is the only state that does not have its own Lifeline call center and calls from Wyoming citizens with suicidal tendencies are routed to call centers throughout the nation.