The Johnson County Commission passed emergency resolution 630 on Thursday that effectively closes all county buildings to nonessential public traffic.

Local citizens may still conduct county business but must do so either by appointment or the use of a drop box outside of the buildings, over the phone, by mail, or by online access to county departments.

At the Johnson County Detention Center, all visitation between inmates and nonessential personnel has been suspended.

Church services and AA meetings will be conducted via video or phone conferencing.

Fingerprinting has also been suspended.

County Attorney Tucker Ruby made the following statement during the emergency commissioner meeting…

The resolution was passed unanimously.

The resolution is printed below:

RESOLUTION NO . 630

EMERGENCY RESOLUTION

PLACING LIMITATIONS ON ACCESS TO COUNTY FACILITIES

WHEREAS it is essential that the Johnson County government continue to provide services to the public while minimizing public interaction during this COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) pandemic crisis to maintain services as long as possible, rather than eventually possibly closing down entirely due to infected staff; and

WHEREAS it is necessary to place limitations on access to County facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2).

IT IS THEREFORE HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners in and for Johnson County, Wyoming that it is essential that the Johnson County government continue to provide services throughout this COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) pandemic crisis, effective March 23, 2020, and continuing until further notice, with the following limitations on access to County facilities:

The Historic Courthouse has closed to all nonessential public traffic. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business through the mail, over the phone and through the online applications available on the county website. A drop box has been installed in the parking lot for payments and documents. Individuals that must conduct business in person are being restricted to the West parking lot entrance. Individuals must maintain social distance and not more than one person will be allowed to congregate at the Assessor’s, County Clerk’s or Commissioners’ or Treasurer’s counters.

The Johnson County Judicial Center which houses the Clerk of District Court, the Circuit and District Courts, and the County Attorney, is closed to the public. Individuals who need to appear in court or have court filings should contact the respective Clerks of Court via phone for specific arrangements. Individuals who need to contact the County Attorney are asked to do so over the phone. If necessary, an in-person appointment can be scheduled with the respective offices. A drop box for documents and payments is being installed.

The Johnson County Sheriff will continue to operate as deemed necessary by the Sheriff.

The Johnson County Justice Center has reduced access and services:

Applications for New Concealed Carry Permits will not be accepted. Please call about Renewal Applications for Concealed Carry Permit.

Sex Offender Registration. Please call before reporting for verifications or to make changes. Paper Service will continue as needed.

Notary Services will still be available. Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Johnson County Detention Center has made the following changes to its schedule and services:

Contact visits between inmates and non-essential personnel have been suspended. Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, Church Services, and Ministerial Visits will be conducted through our video visitation system.

Mental Health Counselors and Attorneys can meet with our inmates through glass partitioned visitation booths. Video and phone conferencing is also available.

Public Fingerprinting have been suspended.

Public Notary Services will not be handled by Detention Staff.

Tours of the facility are suspended.

The Johnson County Planning Office is closed to the public.

Harold Jarrard Park is closed to the public.

The Johnson County Fairgrounds is closed to the public.

The administrative office of Road and Bridge is closed to the public.

The Johnson County Extension Office is closed to the public.

The Jim Gatchell Museum are closed to the public but providing services over the phone and through their social media platforms.

The Johnson County Library, Buffalo and Kaycee branches, are closed to the public but providing services over the phone and through their social media platforms.

The Recycling Center is closed.

Bomber Mountain Civic Center is closed to the public.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that situations involving a pandemic can be unpredictable. More restrictive exceptions may be made to this policy on a case-by-case basis in order to accomplish the mission of Johnson County and to insure the safety of our employees, department heads, and elected officials. This policy shall remain in place until further notice.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IN AND FOR JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

BY

WILLIAM J. NOVOTNY, III, CHAIRMAN

BY

LINDA GREENOUGH, MEMBER

BY

ROBERT PERRY, MEMBER

STATE of WYOMING }

} ss.

COUNTY of JOHNSON }

Signed or attested before me on Thursday March 26, 2020, by William J. Novotny, III, Chairman, Linda Greenough, Member, and Robert Perry, Member, Board of Johnson County Commissioners in and for Johnson County, Wyoming.

(Seal)

VICKI EDELMAN, JOHNSON COUNTY CLERK

My term of office expires:____________________