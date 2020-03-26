State Senator Dave Kinskey weighed in on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to the state of Wyoming…

Kinskey shared his comments as a guest on the KBBS Morning Show and had this to say about the impact that Governor Gordon’s recent actions have had in an effort to minimize the impact of the virus…

In the end though, Kinskey remains optimistic about the state being able to “weather” the pandemic “storm”…

As of yesterday, Sheridan and Johnson Counties are reporting just 4 cases of COVID-19 with a total of 40 cases statewide.