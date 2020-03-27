Johnson County now has its first positive test for the coronavirus.

The Wyoming Department of Health issued the official notification yesterday.

According to a press release from the Johnson County Emergency Management, the patient who tested positive for COVID19 is an adult male.

He has been told to self-isolate at home with his immediate family or companions.

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon again encouraged the state’s residents to stay at home if possible…

The state’s coronavirus count now sits at 53, with Sheridan having 4 positive results.