Ida Irene Winkler, 77, of Sheridan, Wyoming peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 26, 2020 in Waverly, MN

She was born on June 2, 1942 to Ruth Ada and James Rodney Roberts in Chamberlain, SD, where she was raised and attended school.

Irene worked in Real Estate most of her life. She loved to travel, especially to warm weather destinations; and did so frequently with her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and welcomed the Christians into her home.

She is survived by three daughters, Tamey Ruth (and Eric) DoBrava, Terry Lynn (and Mark) Schonebaum, and Tonya Rose Winkler, and one son Rodney Paul (and Julie) Nylund, as well as 79 grandchildren and great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind three brothers Archie, Valerie, and Leon, and three sisters Sandra, Sally, and Ilena.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Edward Winkler, her parents, and brother Clayton James Roberts.

Irene cherished her family and friends and it was her greatest wish and heart’s desire that her children and grandchildren would hold fast to the living Christianity so they too could gain that great victory.

