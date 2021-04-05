The pandemic was over, and the eggs were there for the taking on Saturday for Big Horn Mountain Radio Network’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Cancelled a year ago amidst the fear over the COVID-19 virus and the need to adhere to statewide health orders, hundreds of kids gathered in a beautiful spring day to collect the goodies hidden in eggs all over the grounds in Buffalo’s Washington Park.

A few of those kids wound up winning bicycles and Easter baskets for finding the treasures inside of a few of the eggs. While the hunt took just minutes, it was getting the picture with the Easter Bunny that was worth the wait for many of those in attendance.

The 3 bicycles were provided by the Bank of Buffalo and the helmets were made available by the Sports Lure.