Nine bills that were passed during the 66th Wyoming State Legislature were signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon last Friday.

One of those bills was HB122, which raises the cost of the conservation stamp when purchasing state hunting and fishing licenses.

State Representative Barry Crago commented on the bill last week…

The bill increases the fee from $12 to $21 and is expected to raise approximately $1.7 million which will be used to assist in funding the “Access Yes” program which the Wyoming Game & Fish Department uses to negotiate hunting and fishing access from private landowners.

A list of the bills signed by the Governor are listed below…

Bill # Enrolled Act # Bill Title
HB0091 HEA0032 Removal of unenforceable property covenants
HB0057 HEA0033 Advance enrollment
HB0107 HEA0043 Retirement system-efficient disbursement method
HB0122 HEA0046 Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding
HB0052 HEA0047 Wyoming school protein enhancement project
SF0088 SEA0025 Ownership of fossils and artifacts
SF0074 SEA0026 Athletic trainer revisions
SF0124 SEA0032 Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments

 

HB0039 HEA0036 Optometrist practice act amendments.

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

SF0093 SEA0019 WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students

 

