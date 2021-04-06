Nine bills that were passed during the 66th Wyoming State Legislature were signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon last Friday.

One of those bills was HB122, which raises the cost of the conservation stamp when purchasing state hunting and fishing licenses.

State Representative Barry Crago commented on the bill last week…

The bill increases the fee from $12 to $21 and is expected to raise approximately $1.7 million which will be used to assist in funding the “Access Yes” program which the Wyoming Game & Fish Department uses to negotiate hunting and fishing access from private landowners.

A list of the bills signed by the Governor are listed below…

HB0039 HEA0036 Optometrist practice act amendments.

The Governor vetoed the following bill: