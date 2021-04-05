Beginning today, the masks will come of at the Johnson County School District’s schools.

The district announced last Friday that effective today, face coverings would no longer be required in the school buildings for students and faculty.

Masks will be required for students when riding to and from school on the busses.

The district’s board of trustees voted on March 24th to allow school administrators to seek an amendment to the School Smart Plan after receiving an exception to the state health order pertaining to K-12 schools.

According to the amendment, the district will “continue to follow isolation and quarantine recommendations” as necessary.