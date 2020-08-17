Sheridan College students now have additional grant funds available to help with tuition, housing costs and living expenses that could include food and childcare.

Two programs are available to college students in Wyoming due to the CARES Act funding… the Adult Education Grant Program and the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program.

Students can apply now for a portion of the $57.5 million now available.

The Adult Education Grant Program provides up to $2,500 for the fall semester for adult students ages 25 to 64.

The CARES Wyoming College Grant Program has no age restrictions and $5,162 is available to each student who successfully applies for assistance.

Students are able to apply online at www.sheridan.edu/cares.