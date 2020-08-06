The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce completed its seven-week Pledge Local Challenge on July 31 and held the grand prize drawing for $500 in Chamber Bucks today. Mandi Hicks was the winner.

Chamber Director Dixie Johnson had this to say at the outset of yesterday’s grand prize drawing…

In total, the Challenge drew 501 people to become Pledge Local Champions with $39,360 in Chamber Bucks issued. Chamber Bucks, a gift certificate program provided by the Chamber, can be redeemed at most Sheridan County businesses and are a great way to encourage shopping locally. Chamber Bucks can be purchased year-round at the Chamber Office.

The Chamber kicked off the Pledge Local Challenge on June 15. During the Challenge, the community was invited to “Take the Pledge” to become a Pledge Local Champion. The Challenge had two parts:

Purchase and spend at least $50 in Chamber Bucks between June 15 and July 31. Challenge at least two friends, family members or co-workers to also become Pledge Local Champions.

The purpose of the Challenge was to help stimulate the local economy by injecting money directly into the community, spread the word about the importance of supporting local businesses and create excitement and positivity for the Sheridan County community.

A video of the drawing is available on Big Horn Mountain Radio’s Facebook Page.