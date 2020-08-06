Adults who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 are now eligible for a grant to pay for education at one of the state’s community colleges or the University of Wyoming.

This is possible due to funding Governor Mark Gordon provided to the new program.

The Governor commented on the funding yesterday…

The Governor has allocated $7.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Adult Education Grant Program, which will provide scholarships to Wyoming adults between the ages of 25 and 64 who are unemployed or underemployed due to the impacts of COVID-19.

It follows on the heels of the recent allocation of $26.5 million to help aid UW with its safe reopening plan and $32.5 million for community colleges for their plans.

The Governor has also allocated nearly $51.5 million in CARES Act funding to support the operations of K-12 schools around the state.

Those funds will support the reopening of schools and include $42.5 million for technology to support distance learning, $7.3 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and $1.7 million to bolster food security programs.

These distributions are just a portion of the $1.25 billion Congress allocated Wyoming through the CARES Act.