At approximately 12:20 p.m., August 5, 2020, The City of Buffalo Pool Board was notified that one of The City of Buffalo outdoor pool employees tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. The City of Buffalo closed the outdoor pool at approximately 12:30 p.m., August 5, 2020. The City of Buffalo outdoor pool will remain closed until further notice.

The City of Buffalo has notified the Public Health Officer and the Johnson County Public Health Office. The Johnson County Public Health Office, in conjunction with the State of Wyoming, is directing the investigation. The City of Buffalo is working closely with the Johnson County Public Health Office and cooperating with directives and recommendations provided by the Public Health Officer and Johnson County Public Health Office.

For further information contact the Johnson County Public Health Office.