Governor Mark Gordon has made it easy to see how the state is utilizing federal dollars awarded to Wyoming through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Governor has added a dedicated page to the Wyoming Sense budget transparency website that illustrates how CARES Act funds are being distributed.

As of August 6, the Governor has allocated more than $710 million of the $1.25 billion in federal funds Wyoming was provided by Congress to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first, amounting to $450 million, was available for allocation on May 25.

The second, amounting to $400 million, was available for allocation on July 15.

The third, amounting to another $400M, will not become eligible for allocation per legislation until September 15.

The CARES Act spending page breaks down spending into nine categories: Economic/Business Relief ($327.3M); Education Resilience ($110.5M); Broadband and Communications Infrastructure ($100M); Testing and Contact Tracing ($60M); Unemployment and Workers Compensation ($42.2M); Local Governments ($35.9M); Eviction Prevention and Support ($15M); State Agencies COVID Response ($12.2M); and Judicial and Legislative Branches ($7M).

The CARES Act spending page breaks down spending into nine categories and the page, https://www.wyomingsense.gov/cares-act, includes additional details on each category, along with helpful links and additional resources. It will be updated regularly as additional funds are allocated.