The ghostly spirits are returning the Willow Grove Cemetery for the next ten days.

They actually made their first appearance last night in this year’s inaugural “echoes of the past” cemetery tour.

Presented each year by the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, Buffalo’s past comes alive during lantern-led tours to hear notable residents from history talk about their lives and experiences.

The museum’s Jennifer Romanowski explains how the spirits are selected…

This year’s “lineup” of spirits include John Tisdale and Nate Champion of Johnson County War fame, Jeanette Maxwell of KBBS, Martin Urrity, John Duffy, Nancy Parmelee, Bess Muir, Charles Ekland, Mina Strickert, Fritz and Lue Purcell, and Harry ‘Housetop” Homrighausen.

The way the tours are conducted actually support the standard health orders in effect for COVID-19 as they are outside with a limited number in each tour group. Masks will also be required and available for attendees.

The first walking tours will begin at 8:30 tonight and Saturday night as well as Thursday through Saturday next week.

A non-walking tour is scheduled for next Wednesday night.

The cost of the tours is $25 per person and tickets are available online at www.jimgatchell.com or at the museum itself.