The Smart Start plan for the upcoming school year for the Johnson County School District #1 has been submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education.

Superintendent Jim Wagner told Big Horn Mountain Radio that WDE has responded with a list of 14 questions as it reviews the plan for Buffalo and Kaycee schools…

Wagner reviewed the three “tiers” of opening strategies and how spikes of positive COVID-19 cases could impact the district’s move to a more restrictive tier from the current plan of opening as a Tier 1 school…

Students will be required to wear masks upon entering the school buildings (and school bus) but may remove them once they reach the classroom.

Both students and staff will undergo temperature checks and screening questions as they enter the buildings as well.

Wagner views last week’s county fair and rodeo has a test case that may impact the school’s plan to open with a Tier 1 strategy…

While parents will have access to the school and to student activities such as athletics, the general public will be severely limited in attendance to the latter and with little or no access to the school buildings.