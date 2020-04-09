Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon announced that he has signed a letter requesting a disaster declaration for Wyoming along with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapahoe Tribes.

Receiving this declaration would provide opportunities of assistance from the Army Corp of Engineers in constructing temporary medical facilities if necessary.

According to the Governor, the declaration provides additional support for the state in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by offering additional unemployment assistance to individuals and businesses.

The Governor took the opportunity to praise the citizens of Wyoming in responding to the threat of COVID-19…

In his remarks, Gordon also noted that more than 260 out-of-state physicians and physician assistants have signed on to provide care to Wyoming residents who test positive for the virus.